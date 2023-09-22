Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) will take on Philip Sekulic (No. 325) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Friday, September 22.
Against the underdog Sekulic (+675), Musetti is the favorite (-1400) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Philip Sekulic
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+675
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|12.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|37.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.5
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- Sekulic took down Nuno Borges 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- In his most recent match on August 28, 2023, Musetti lost 3-6, 6-0, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 against Titouan Droguet in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- Sekulic has played four matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Through four matches over the past year on hard courts, Sekulic has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Musetti has played 61 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.9% of the games. He averages 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.
- Musetti is averaging 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Sekulic and Musetti have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
