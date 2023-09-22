Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) will take on Philip Sekulic (No. 325) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Friday, September 22.

Against the underdog Sekulic (+675), Musetti is the favorite (-1400) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 93.3% chance to win.

Philip Sekulic Lorenzo Musetti +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Sekulic took down Nuno Borges 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

In his most recent match on August 28, 2023, Musetti lost 3-6, 6-0, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 against Titouan Droguet in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Sekulic has played four matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through four matches over the past year on hard courts, Sekulic has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.

In the past 12 months, Musetti has played 61 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.9% of the games. He averages 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Musetti is averaging 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Sekulic and Musetti have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

