How to Watch the Red Sox vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 16th in baseball with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (749 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.360).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Sale is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Aaron Civale
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Eflin
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
