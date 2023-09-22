Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on September 22.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (6-4) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (4-7).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 34 (51.5%) of those contests.

Boston is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 749.

The Red Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule