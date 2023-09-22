Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin will face No. 27 Daniel Evans in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.
Safiullin has -120 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Evans (-110).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Daniel Evans
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Safiullin reached the Round of 16.
- Evans is coming off a 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 at the US Open.
- Safiullin has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Safiullin has played 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Evans is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.5% of those games.
- Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Safiullin and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.