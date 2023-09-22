No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin will face No. 27 Daniel Evans in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.

Safiullin has -120 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Evans (-110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

  • Tournament: The Chengdu Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Friday, September 22
  • Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
  • Location: Chengdu, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Daniel Evans
-120 Odds to Win Match -110
+900 Odds to Win Tournament +800
54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4%
10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1%
50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Safiullin reached the Round of 16.
  • Evans is coming off a 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 at the US Open.
  • Safiullin has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
  • Safiullin has played 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.
  • Evans is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.5% of those games.
  • Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Safiullin and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

