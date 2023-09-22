No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin will face No. 27 Daniel Evans in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.

Safiullin has -120 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Evans (-110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Daniel Evans -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +800 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Safiullin reached the Round of 16.

Evans is coming off a 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

Safiullin has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Safiullin has played 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Evans is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.5% of those games.

Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Safiullin and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

