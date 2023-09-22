In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Alexandre Muller (ranked No. 84) faces Sebastian Korda (No. 33).

In the Round of 16, Korda is the favorite against Muller, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Alexandre Muller -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

Korda lost 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Marton Fucsovics in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Muller clinched a victory against No. 72-ranked Rinky Hijikata, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Korda has played 25.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.4% of them.

On hard courts, Korda has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of games.

Muller is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.8% of those games.

Muller is averaging 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Korda and Muller have matched up in the last five years.

