Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday's game between the New York Yankees (77-76) and Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.
The Yankees will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-5) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (2-8).
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 49 (55.1%) of those contests.
- New York has entered 89 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 49-40 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored 639 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
