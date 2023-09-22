The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Tommy Pham for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 49 of the 89 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.1%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 152 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-75-9).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-38 37-38 29-24 48-52 62-63 15-13

