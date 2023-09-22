Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees meet Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth-best in MLB action with 210 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average.

New York has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (639 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.99 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.77 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Weaver has recorded two quality starts this season.

Weaver enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.