How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees meet Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are eighth-best in MLB action with 210 total home runs.
- New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
- New York has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (639 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.99 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.77 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Weaver has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Weaver enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In two of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
