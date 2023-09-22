The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) will try to keep a five-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (77-76) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA) vs Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Yankees will send Weaver (2-5) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.77 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 27 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.77, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.

Weaver heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Weaver will try to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Luke Weaver vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (162) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1305 total hits and 13th in MLB action scoring 713 runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Weaver has thrown four innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out one.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (2-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 5.86 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

