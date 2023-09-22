On Friday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46 in the world) meets Lloyd Harris (No. 162) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Harris is the favorite (-155) versus Nishioka (+120) .

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Lloyd Harris +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 149-ranked Terence Atmane 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday, Nishioka advanced to the Round of 16.

Harris defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Nishioka has played 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

On hard courts, Nishioka has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

Harris is averaging 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Harris has played 11 matches and averaged 28.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Harris has beaten Nishioka two times in two meetings. Harris secured the win in their most recent match 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 28, 2022.

In five total sets against each other, Harris has clinched four, while Nishioka has claimed one.

Harris has the advantage in 54 total games versus Nishioka, capturing 30 of them.

Nishioka and Harris have matched up two times, averaging 27.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

