Alexander Zverev (No. 10 ranking) will take on Pavel Kotov (No. 106) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Saturday, September 23.

Zverev is favored (-1200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kotov, who is +650.

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 92.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Pavel Kotov -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +185 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

Saturday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the US Open on September 6, 2023 (his last match), Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Kotov took home the win 7-5, 7-5 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Zverev has played 59 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Zverev has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Kotov is averaging 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

Kotov has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Zverev and Kotov have matched up in the last five years.

