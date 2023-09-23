Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
Alexander Zverev (No. 10 ranking) will take on Pavel Kotov (No. 106) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Saturday, September 23.
Zverev is favored (-1200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kotov, who is +650.
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Pavel Kotov
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+185
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|63.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.8
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the US Open on September 6, 2023 (his last match), Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.
- Kotov took home the win 7-5, 7-5 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Zverev has played 59 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Zverev has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.
- Kotov is averaging 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.
- Kotov has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.6% of those games.
- This is the first time that Zverev and Kotov have matched up in the last five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.