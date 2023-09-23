Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In a match scheduled for Saturday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 63 in rankings) will take on Andy Murray (No. 41) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.
In this Round of 16 match, Murray is the favorite (-160) against Karatsev (+125) .
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Andy Murray
|Aslan Karatsev
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Murray advanced past Ye Cong Mo, 7-5, 6-3.
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Karatsev defeated No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
- Murray has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Murray has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.7 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Karatsev has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.
- On hard courts, Karatsev has played 27 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Murray and Karatsev have met once dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC finals. Karatsev was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 6-3.
- In two total sets against each other, Karatsev has won two, while Murray has claimed zero.
- Karatsev and Murray have faced off in 18 total games, with Karatsev winning 12 and Murray securing six.
- Murray and Karatsev have squared off one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
