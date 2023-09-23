Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Connecticut
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 4, fans in Connecticut should have tune in to see the Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies hit the field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week
Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sacred Heart Pioneers at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-21.5)
