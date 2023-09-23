In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 4, fans in Connecticut should have tune in to see the Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies hit the field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week

Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-21.5)

