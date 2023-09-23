On Saturday, Corentin Moutet (No. 122 in the world) meets Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 47) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open.

In the Round of 16, Kecmanovic is the favorite against Moutet, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 64.9% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Miomir Kecmanovic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Saturday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Moutet took down Tao Mu, 6-2, 6-2.

Kecmanovic will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 346-ranked Benjamin Lock in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court types), Moutet has played 25.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.9% of them.

Moutet has played 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.8% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

In the lone match between Moutet and Kecmanovic dating back to 2015, in the Tennis Napoli Open Round of 16, Kecmanovic came out on top 5-3.

