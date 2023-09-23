Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup of No. 35-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry versus No. 167 Dalibor Svrcina.
In the Round of 16, Etcheverry is the favorite against Svrcina, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
Saturday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- By taking down Zhe Li 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Svrcina reached the Round of 16.
- Etcheverry advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 313-ranked Luke Saville 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.
- Svrcina has played 22.5 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Svrcina has played 23.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Etcheverry has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.8% of the games.
- Etcheverry is averaging 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Svrcina and Etcheverry have played in the last five years.
