In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup of No. 35-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry versus No. 167 Dalibor Svrcina.

In the Round of 16, Etcheverry is the favorite against Svrcina, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Dalibor Svrcina Tomas Martin Etcheverry +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

By taking down Zhe Li 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Svrcina reached the Round of 16.

Etcheverry advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 313-ranked Luke Saville 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Svrcina has played 22.5 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Svrcina has played 23.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

Etcheverry has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.8% of the games.

Etcheverry is averaging 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Svrcina and Etcheverry have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.