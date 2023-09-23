The New York Giants at the moment have the 24th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

When favorites, New York was 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants went 6-5-1.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1300 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2800 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +750 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +750

