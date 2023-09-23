In the Chengdu Open quarterfinals on Saturday, Jordan Thompson meets Roman Safiullin.

In the Quarterfinal, Safiullin is favored over Thompson, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -105.

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Roman Safiullin -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +400 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 52-ranked Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 7-6 on Friday, Thompson advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Friday, Safiullin clinched a victory against No. 27-ranked Daniel Evans, winning 6-3, 6-3.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Thompson has played an average of 24.0 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Thompson has played 23.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.0% of them.

Safiullin has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.7% of the games.

Safiullin is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Thompson and Safiullin dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 2 qualifying round, Thompson was victorious 6-4, 6-4.

Thompson has taken two sets versus Safiullin (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Safiullin's zero.

Thompson and Safiullin have squared off in 20 total games, with Thompson winning 12 and Safiullin capturing eight.

In one match between Thompson and Safiullin, they have played 20 games and two sets per match on average.

