On Saturday, Karen Khachanov (No. 15 in the world) takes on Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39) in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

With -120 odds, Khachanov is favored over McDonald (-110) for this matchup.

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 54.5% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Mackenzie McDonald -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +600 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Khachanov advanced past Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Friday.

McDonald beat Kimmer Coppejans 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Friday.

Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Khachanov has played 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, McDonald has competed in 64 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 23.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

McDonald has played 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 52.5% of games.

Khachanov holds a 3-0 record against McDonald. Their last matchup was a 7-6, 6-3 win for Khachanov in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round of 32 on February 14, 2022.

Khachanov has claimed seven sets versus McDonald (good for a 87.5% win percentage), compared to McDonald's one.

Khachanov and McDonald have squared off in 86 total games, with Khachanov winning 48 and McDonald securing 38.

In three matches between Khachanov and McDonald, they have played 28.7 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

