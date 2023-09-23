LSU vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Razorbacks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-17.5)
|55.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|LSU (-17.5)
|55.5
|-1000
|+640
LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- LSU has won one game against the spread this season.
- Arkansas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
LSU & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
