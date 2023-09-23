Cameron Norrie (No. 17) will take on Marc Polmans (No. 152) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday, September 23.

Norrie has -450 odds to earn a win against Polmans (+310).

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.

Marc Polmans Cameron Norrie +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Saturday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

Polmans took down Dane Sweeny 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Norrie last played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi.

Through 11 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Polmans has played 25.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.8% of them.

In his five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Polmans has played an average of 22.2 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie has averaged 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.2% of the games.

In 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Norrie has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Polmans and Norrie have not met on the court.

