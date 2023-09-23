Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
Cameron Norrie (No. 17) will take on Marc Polmans (No. 152) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday, September 23.
Norrie has -450 odds to earn a win against Polmans (+310).
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Marc Polmans
|Cameron Norrie
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|40.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.9
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- Polmans took down Dane Sweeny 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Norrie last played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi.
- Through 11 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Polmans has played 25.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.8% of them.
- In his five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Polmans has played an average of 22.2 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Norrie has averaged 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.2% of the games.
- In 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Norrie has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Polmans and Norrie have not met on the court.
