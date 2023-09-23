In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech against No. 64 Marcos Giron.

Giron is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Rinderknech, who is +105.

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 57.4% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Arthur Rinderknech -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Giron eliminated No. 29-ranked Alexander Bublik, 7-6, 6-3.

Rinderknech took down Li Tu 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Giron has played 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.

Giron has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Rinderknech has played 50 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.4% of the games. He averages 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Rinderknech has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.4 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 48.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Giron and Rinderknech have played two times, and Giron has been victorious in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the Moselle Open on September 21, 2021 (3-6, 7-6, 6-4).

In five total sets against one another, Giron has clinched four, while Rinderknech has claimed one.

Giron has won 30 games (52.6% win rate) versus Rinderknech, who has claimed 27 games.

Rinderknech and Giron have played two times, and they have averaged 28.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

