In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti versus No. 325 Philip Sekulic.

Against the underdog Sekulic (+675), Musetti is the favorite (-1400) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 93.3% chance to win.

Philip Sekulic Lorenzo Musetti +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Saturday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Sekulic is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win over No. 88-ranked Nuno Borges in Thursday's Round of 32.

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Musetti was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 171-ranked Titouan Droguet, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Sekulic has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Sekulic has played an average of 24.8 games (24.8 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.

Musetti has averaged 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Sekulic and Musetti have matched up in the last five years.

