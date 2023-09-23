Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti versus No. 325 Philip Sekulic.
Against the underdog Sekulic (+675), Musetti is the favorite (-1400) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Philip Sekulic
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+675
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|12.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|37.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.5
Saturday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions
- Juan Pablo Varillas vs Grigor Dimitrov
- Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Zverev
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Marcos Giron
- Miomir Kecmanovic vs Corentin Moutet
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- Sekulic is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win over No. 88-ranked Nuno Borges in Thursday's Round of 32.
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Musetti was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 171-ranked Titouan Droguet, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Sekulic has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Sekulic has played an average of 24.8 games (24.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Musetti has played 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.
- Musetti has averaged 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Sekulic and Musetti have matched up in the last five years.
