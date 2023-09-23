Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (76-78) and Chicago White Sox (58-96) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.

Boston is 14-14 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

