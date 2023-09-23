Our projection model predicts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash will beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at DeGol Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Saint Francis (PA) (-10.7) 43.2 Saint Francis (PA) 27, Sacred Heart 16

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Pioneers games hit the over.

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Pioneers vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Saint Francis (PA) 17.3 36.0 -- -- 17.3 36.0 Sacred Heart 11.3 21.0 12.0 18.0 10.0 27.0

