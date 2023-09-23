The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-3) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at DeGol Field in a clash of NEC foes.

Offensively, Saint Francis (PA) ranks 88th in the FCS with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 96th in points allowed (434.7 points allowed per contest). Sacred Heart's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 11.3 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 28th with 21.0 points ceded per contest.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Sacred Heart Saint Francis (PA) 255.3 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.3 (88th) 310.3 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.7 (107th) 161.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.0 (106th) 93.7 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (62nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Cade Pribula has racked up 192 yards on 52.2% passing while recording one touchdown pass with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 59 times for 276 yards (92.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game) on four catches.

Jalen Madison has totaled 151 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng has totaled seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 62 (20.7 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

LJ Haskett's seven targets have resulted in six catches for 46 yards.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) to lead Saint Francis (PA), completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 54 rushing yards on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Quasean Holmes has 82 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Jordan Jackson has carried the ball 19 times for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Casey McKinney's 244 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has collected 16 receptions and one touchdown.

Dawson Snyder has put together a 128-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Mekhi Workman has racked up 11 receptions for 104 yards, an average of 34.7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Saint Francis (PA) or Sacred Heart gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.