Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller against No. 33 Sebastian Korda.
In the Round of 16, Korda is favored over Muller, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Sebastian Korda
|Alexandre Muller
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights
- Korda is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.
- Muller will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 72-ranked Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Korda has played 25.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Korda has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of games.
- Muller has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.
- On hard courts, Muller has played 14 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- This is the first time that Korda and Muller have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
