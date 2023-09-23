In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 16 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller against No. 33 Sebastian Korda.

In the Round of 16, Korda is favored over Muller, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Alexandre Muller -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

Korda is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Muller will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 72-ranked Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Korda has played 25.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Korda has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of games.

Muller has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.

On hard courts, Muller has played 14 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Korda and Muller have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.