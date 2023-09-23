The Duke Blue Devils should come out on top in their game against the UConn Huskies at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UConn vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (+21.5) Under (44.5) Duke 30, UConn 14

Week 4 FBS Independent Predictions

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

UConn games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.8 points, 4.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 95.2%.

The Blue Devils have two wins against the spread this year.

One Blue Devils game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The average total for Duke games this season has been 51.0, 6.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Huskies vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 36.0 9.3 36.0 9.3 -- -- UConn 15.0 27.7 15.5 24.0 14.0 35.0

