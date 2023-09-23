The No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) and the UConn Huskies (0-3) square off at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Duke is compiling 458.7 yards per game on offense (35th in the FBS), and rank 40th on the other side of the ball, yielding 300.7 yards allowed per game. UConn ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game (314), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 81st in the FBS with 374 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UConn vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

UConn vs. Duke Key Statistics

UConn Duke 314 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.7 (48th) 374 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (38th) 127.7 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.7 (5th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (86th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 1 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson leads UConn with 386 yards on 34-of-62 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

DeVontae Houston has rushed for 159 yards on 33 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on four catches, totaling 59 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Victor Rosa has racked up 28 carries and totaled 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Brett Buckman has totaled 16 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 174 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has put up a 112-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 21 targets.

Justin Joly's 11 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 109 yards (36.3 ypg).

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 530 yards, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 208 yards (69.3 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 32 times for 240 yards (80 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught four passes for 56 yards.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 14 receptions for 182 yards (60.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 160 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicky Dalmolin has a total of 80 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Duke or UConn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.