The UConn Huskies (0-3) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as a heavy 21.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5 for the game.

Duke is compiling 458.7 yards per game on offense (36th in the FBS), and rank 40th on the other side of the ball, yielding 300.7 yards allowed per game. UConn ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game (314), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 83rd in the FBS with 374 total yards ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Duke vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -21.5 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -2000 +1000

Looking to place a bet on UConn vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

None of UConn's three games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

UConn has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

UConn has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on UConn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has compiled 386 yards on 54.8% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

DeVontae Houston has run the ball 33 times for 159 yards. He's also tacked on four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Victor Rosa has racked up 150 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns.

Brett Buckman's 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 16 catches on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has caught 10 passes and compiled 112 receiving yards (37.3 per game).

Justin Joly's 11 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 109 yards (36.3 ypg).

Tui Faumuina-Brown has one sack to pace the team, and also has two TFL and eight tackles.

UConn's leading tackler, Jackson Mitchell, has 26 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.