In the game between the Yale Bulldogs and Cornell Big Red on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Yale vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Yale (-0.9) 58.0 Yale 30, Cornell 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Ivy League Predictions

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last season.

The Big Red and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 24.0 49.0 24.0 49.0 -- -- Cornell 23.0 20.0 -- -- 23.0 20.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.