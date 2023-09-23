Ivy League foes meet when the Yale Bulldogs (0-1) and the Cornell Big Red (1-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Yale Bowl.

Yale owns the 51st-ranked offense this season (369 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 491 yards allowed per game. Cornell ranks 33rd in the FCS with 401 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by surrendering only 239 total yards per game.

Yale vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Yale Cornell 369 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (122nd) 491 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239 (4th) 226 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (92nd) 143 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms leads Yale with 112 yards (112 ypg) on 12-of-17 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He also has 68 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Tre Peterson, has carried the ball 17 times for 95 yards (95 per game).

Mason Tipton's team-leading 76 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of five targets) with one touchdown.

Aidan Stephens has hauled in one reception totaling 15 yards so far this campaign.

Ryan Lindley's four receptions have yielded 15 yards.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 293 yards on 19-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 85 yards.

Ean Pope has piled up three carries and totaled 12 yards.

Davon Kiser has hauled in 141 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Nicholas Laboy has five receptions (on zero targets) for a total of 70 yards (70 yards per game) this year.

Parker Woodring has racked up 34 reciving yards (34 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

