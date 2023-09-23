Saturday's contest features the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 89 times and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

New York has a record of 42-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 646 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule