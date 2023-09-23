Zach Davies gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 49-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.1% of those games).

New York has a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

New York has played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-76-9).

The Yankees have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-38 37-38 29-24 49-52 63-63 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.