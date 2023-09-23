How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Carlos Rodon, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 213 total home runs.
- New York ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).
- New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 646 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.232).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (3-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Rodon has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Rodon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|9/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Jordan Lyles
