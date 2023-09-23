In the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 46) meets Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 23).

In this Quarterfinal match, Nishioka is favored (-155) against Struff (+120) .

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Jan-Lennard Struff -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +600 Odds to Win Tournament - 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

Nishioka is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris in Friday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Friday, Struff took down No. 102-ranked Cristian Garin, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nishioka has played 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.8% of them.

Struff is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Struff has played 18 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Nishioka and Struff have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Cologne II, Germany Men Singles Round of 16. Nishioka won that bout 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Nishioka and Struff have matched up in three sets against each other, with Nishioka claiming two of them.

In 30 total games played against the other, Nishioka and Struff have each won 15.

Struff and Nishioka have faced off one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.