Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 46) meets Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 23).
In this Quarterfinal match, Nishioka is favored (-155) against Struff (+120) .
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|51.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.8
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- Nishioka is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris in Friday's Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Friday, Struff took down No. 102-ranked Cristian Garin, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
- Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nishioka has played 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.8% of them.
- Struff is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Struff has played 18 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.
- Nishioka and Struff have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Cologne II, Germany Men Singles Round of 16. Nishioka won that bout 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.
- Nishioka and Struff have matched up in three sets against each other, with Nishioka claiming two of them.
- In 30 total games played against the other, Nishioka and Struff have each won 15.
- Struff and Nishioka have faced off one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.
