In the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open on Sunday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 10) meets Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 47).

Zverev is getting -550 odds to take home a win versus Kecmanovic (+360).

Alexander Zverev vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Miomir Kecmanovic -550 Odds to Win Match +360 +165 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 37.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

Sunday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Zverev advanced past Pavel Kotov 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Kecmanovic beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zverev has played an average of 25.8 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Zverev has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Kecmanovic has played 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

Kecmanovic is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Zverev and Kecmanovic have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Paris Masters Round of 32. Zverev was victorious in that bout 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev and Kecmanovic have squared off in two sets against each other, with Zverev taking two of them.

Zverev and Kecmanovic have matched up in 16 total games, with Zverev winning 12 and Kecmanovic securing four.

In their one match against each other, Zverev and Kecmanovic are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

