In the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (ranked No. 82) takes on Donna Vekic (No. 21).

Vekic is favored (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Pavlyuchenkova, who is +130.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Donna Vekic +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Pavlyuchenkova most recently hit the court on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina .

In her last match on August 29, 2023, Vekic came up short 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 versus Sachia Vickery in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.6 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pavlyuchenkova has played an average of 21.1 games.

In her 52 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Vekic is averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 53.2% of those games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Vekic has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Vekic have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.