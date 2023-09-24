In a match slated for Sunday, Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 75 in rankings) will face Arantxa Rus (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Rus carries -165 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 over Rakhimova (+130).

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 62.3% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Kamilla Rakhimova -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

Rus lost 1-6, 6-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara (her most recent match).

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Rakhimova was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 2-6, 4-6.

Rus has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.

Rus has played eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.8 games per match.

In her 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rakhimova is averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 48.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Rakhimova has played 17 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Rus and Rakhimova have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32. Rakhimova claimed victory in that match 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.

Rakhimova and Rus have matched up in three total sets, with Rakhimova taking two of them and Rus one.

Rakhimova has the advantage in 37 total games versus Rus, capturing 19 of them.

In their one match against each other, Rus and Rakhimova are averaging 37 games and three sets.

