Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open on Sunday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 67) faces Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18).
Musetti is getting -155 odds to take home a win against Rinderknech (+120).
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+600
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|14.3%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Sunday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 64-ranked Marcos Giron 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday, Rinderknech advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Musetti reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 325-ranked Philip Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 on Saturday.
- Rinderknech has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Rinderknech has played 23.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Musetti is averaging 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.
- Musetti has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.
- Rinderknech and Musetti have not played each other since 2015.
