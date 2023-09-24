In the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open on Sunday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 67) faces Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18).

Musetti is getting -155 odds to take home a win against Rinderknech (+120).

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 60.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Lorenzo Musetti +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +600 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 64-ranked Marcos Giron 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday, Rinderknech advanced to the quarterfinals.

Musetti reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 325-ranked Philip Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 on Saturday.

Rinderknech has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech has played 23.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Musetti is averaging 22.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.

Musetti has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.

Rinderknech and Musetti have not played each other since 2015.

