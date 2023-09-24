In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina versus No. 73 Ashlyn Krueger.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Krueger (+100), Kalinina is favored with -125 odds.

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 55.6% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Anhelina Kalinina +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her last match at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Krueger advanced past Misaki Doi via walkover.

Kalinina last played on September 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Krueger has played an average of 21.1 games.

In her 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has played an average of 21.0 games.

Kalinina has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.

Kalinina has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.

Krueger and Kalinina have not matched up against each other since 2015.

