Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina versus No. 73 Ashlyn Krueger.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Krueger (+100), Kalinina is favored with -125 odds.
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Ashlyn Krueger
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|49.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.1
Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- In her last match at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Krueger advanced past Misaki Doi via walkover.
- Kalinina last played on September 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin.
- In her 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Krueger has played an average of 21.1 games.
- In her 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has played an average of 21.0 games.
- Kalinina has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.
- Kalinina has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.
- Krueger and Kalinina have not matched up against each other since 2015.
