In the Zhuhai Championships quarterfinals on Sunday, Aslan Karatsev meets Cameron Norrie.

Norrie is getting -190 odds to win a spot in the femifinals against Karatsev (+145).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aslan Karatsev vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 65.5% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Cameron Norrie +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +333 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sunday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Aslan Karatsev vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Karatsev took down Andy Murray 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Norrie won 6-0, 6-3 versus Marc Polmans in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Karatsev has played 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Karatsev has played 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Norrie has averaged 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.2% of the games.

On hard courts, Norrie has played 26 matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Norrie and Karatsev have met two times, and Norrie is 2-0, including a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory for Norrie at the Stockholm Open on October 19, 2022, the last time these two squared off.

Norrie has secured four sets versus Karatsev (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Karatsev's one.

Norrie has bettered Karatsev in 31 of 52 total games between them, good for a 59.6% winning percentage.

In two matches between Karatsev and Norrie, they have played 26.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.