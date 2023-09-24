Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Hall's stats below.

Hall has season stats that include 136 rushing yards on 14 carries (9.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus one reception on four targets for 20 yards.

Breece Hall Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Jets.

Jets vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hall 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 136 0 9.7 4 1 20 0

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0

