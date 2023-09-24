Marta Kostyuk (No. 42) will face Daria Kasatkina (No. 13) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 24.

Kasatkina is getting -200 odds to claim a win against Kostyuk (+155).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 66.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Marta Kostyuk -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Kasatkina most recently played on September 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .

In her most recent match on September 19, 2023, Kostyuk was defeated 2-6, 3-6 versus Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In her 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.2 games.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match and won 51.1% of them.

In the past year, Kostyuk has competed in 42 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.7% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On hard courts, Kostyuk has played 34 matches and averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Kostyuk has collected two wins, while Kasatkina has one. In their last meeting on June 17, 2021, Kasatkina was victorious 6-2, 7-5.

Kostyuk and Kasatkina have faced off in six sets against each other, with Kostyuk winning four of them.

Kostyuk has the edge in 56 total games versus Kasatkina, taking 32 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Kasatkina and Kostyuk have averaged 18.7 games and two sets per match.

