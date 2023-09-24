In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 81-ranked Yulia Putintseva versus No. 264 Daria Saville.

Putintseva is favored (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Saville, who is +130.

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 62.3% chance to win.

Daria Saville Yulia Putintseva +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Saville last competed on September 20, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the matchup finished in a 0-6, 6-7 loss to No. 27-ranked Magda Linette .

Putintseva most recently played on September 22, 2023 in the semifinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 2-6, 3-6 by No. 27-ranked Linette.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Saville has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

On hard courts, Saville has played five matches over the past year, totaling 19.2 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Putintseva has played 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.9% of the games. She averages 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Putintseva has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

In the only match between Saville and Putintseva dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC Round of 32, Putintseva won 6-1, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Putintseva has taken two versus Saville (100.0%), while Saville has claimed zero.

Putintseva and Saville have faced off in 20 total games, with Putintseva winning 13 and Saville claiming seven.

In their one match against each other, Saville and Putintseva are averaging 20 games and two sets.

