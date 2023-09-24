Will DeVante Parker Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 3 game against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Parker's stats on this page.
Parker had season stats last year that included 539 yards on 31 receptions (17.4 per catch) and three touchdowns. He was targeted 47 times.
DeVante Parker Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Patriots.
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Parker 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|31
|539
|105
|3
|17.4
Parker Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|10
|5
|156
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|2
|2
|24
|1
|Week 6
|@Browns
|6
|4
|64
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|5
|3
|68
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|7
|6
|79
|2
