J.D. Martinez will try to get his 100th RBI of the year (he has 98) when the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) play the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Ryan Walker (4-3) for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-3, 3.20 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (12-11) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 5.92 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .265.

He has 11 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Giants

The Giants rank 27th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.388) and 168 home runs.

The Giants have gone 9-for-22 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 45 games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

Walker has yet to record a quality start this season.

Walker has yet to last five or more innings in any of his 12 starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

He has had 33 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Ryan Walker vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1346 total hits and second in MLB action with 866 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are second in all of MLB with 239 home runs.

Walker has thrown 1 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits against the Dodgers this season.

