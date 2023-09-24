On Sunday, Elina Avanesyan (No. 62 in the world) meets Clara Tauson (No. 76) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Tauson carries -155 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 over Avanesyan (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 60.8% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Clara Tauson +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the US Open, Avanesyan was eliminated by No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, in the Round of 64.

In her last match, which was scheduled for September 20, 2023 at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Tauson was eliminated against Yulia Putintseva via walkover.

In her 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.6 games.

Avanesyan has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.2 games per match.

In the past year, Tauson has competed in 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Tauson is averaging 18.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On June 2, 2023, Avanesyan and Tauson matched up in the French Open Round of 32. Avanesyan took home the victory 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Avanesyan and Tauson have matched up in three sets against on another, with Avanesyan capturing two of them.

Avanesyan and Tauson have matched up for 28 total games, and Avanesyan has won more often, securing 16 of them.

In their one match against each other, Avanesyan and Tauson are averaging 28 games and three sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.