Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Giants at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
New York Betting Insights
- New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.
- New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 358.2 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.
- Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+100000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+600
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+750
