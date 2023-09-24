Grigor Dimitrov will face Christopher O'Connell in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24.

Dimitrov is getting -350 odds to take home a win against O'Connell (+240).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 77.8% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Christopher O'Connell -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sunday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Dimitrov took down No. 70-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-4.

O'Connell advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 95-ranked Taro Daniel 7-6, 6-4 on Friday.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.9 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Dimitrov has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.2 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, O'Connell is averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.

O'Connell is averaging 25.7 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On May 25, 2023, Dimitrov and O'Connell matched up in the Gonet Geneva Open quarterfinals. Dimitrov secured the win 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Dimitrov and O'Connell have matched up in three sets against on another, with Dimitrov taking two of them.

Dimitrov and O'Connell have squared off in 35 total games, and Dimitrov has won more often, securing 19 of them.

Dimitrov and O'Connell have played one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.