Based on our computer model, the New York Jets will defeat the New England Patriots when they square off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 24 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Patriots averaged 21.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 10th, surrendering 20.4 points per contest. On defense, the Jets were a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 311.1 yards per game. They ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Patriots vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+2.5) Over (36) Jets 25, Patriots 16

Place your bets on the Patriots-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 44.4% chance to win.

New York covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last year.

The Jets covered the spread six times last season (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

A total of five of New York games last season went over the point total.

The average total for Jets games last season was 41.6 points, 5.6 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Patriots have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Patriots were favored by 2.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in New England games.

The point total average for Patriots games last season was 42.5, 6.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Patriots 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 21.4 20.4 19.5 17.9 23.1 22.7 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.